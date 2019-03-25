Kellyanne Conway Runs Into Sarah Sanders During Media Gaggle, Makes Two-Word Russia Joke That Sent Her Rolling

Counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway cracked a joke at the expense of gathered reporters Monday, just as press secretary Sarah Sanders happened to pass by a press gaggle.

WATCH:

????HILARIOUS MOMENT ???? Sarah Sanders runs into Kellyanne Conway in White House driveway. Conway looks at reporters and says, “We’re colluding.” Sanders cracks up. pic.twitter.com/vNECmrHVnx — Benny (@bennyjohnson) March 25, 2019

Conway had been taking questions from the group of reporters as Sanders passed by. “Press Secretary Sarah Sanders!” Conway announced, and Sanders leaned in to say something privately to Conway.

Conway turned back to the reporters, and with a smile, said, “We’re colluding.”

Sanders laughed out loud before telling the reporters she would see them later and walking away. (RELATED: Sarah Sanders Trolls Jim Acosta For Criticizing Daily Caller Reporter)

Conway’s joke comes in the wake of special counsel Robert Mueller’s summary conclusions, released Sunday, which revealed that the Russia probe did not find evidence suggesting that President Donald Trump was involved in collusion or obstruction of justice — a narrative that many in the media had been perpetuating right up until the conclusions were announced.

