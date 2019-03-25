Joe Scarborough Calls Mueller Report Release The ‘Best Day Of’ Trump’s Presidency

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough said Monday the release of the Mueller report marked the best day of Donald Trump’s presidency and called it “good news” for all Americans.

“If the appointment of Robert Mueller was the worst day of his presidency, the release of Robert Mueller’s report was the best day of his presidency,” Scarborough said Monday.

“So that’s a big headline. But also another big headline. It is good news. Democrats, Independents and Republicans alike. It is good news that the president of the United States did not conspire with Russia to influence the 2016 election.” (RELATED: Scarborough Says Supreme Court Will Decide If Trump Can Be Indicted Or Not)

WATCH:

Attorney General William Barr delivered his report on the special counsel probe to Congress Sunday, and wrote that Trump and his campaign team did not collude with any Russian entities during the election. Barr also said there was no evidence to suggest Trump obstructed justice either.

Scarborough continued to defend Mueller and said the country can rest soundly knowing Trump did not collude with the Russian government in any way.

“And we know, because unlike Donald Trump and the right-wing hacks that were chopping Robert Mueller to pieces for two years, we know that Robert Mueller actually is an honorable man. And we can put our heads on the pillows tonight and know that while Donald Trump did a lot of terrible things and acted abhorrently during this investigation and tried to undercut the rule of law, we know at least … we can have confidence that the president of the United States did not collude with Vladimir Putin and Russia. Right? Good news,” he said.

