Sam Maxwell Knocks Out Sabri Sediri After Being Taunted

Sam Maxwell lit up Sabri Sediri in epic fashion.

Maxwell was getting taunted during a Saturday boxing match, and his reaction was incredible. Did he back down? Did he cower in fear? Did he give in? Nope. He didn't do any of that.

He responded by nearly taking of Sediri's head. Watch the incredible ending of the fight below.

Woooooow! Sam Maxwell was losing and being taunted by his opponent all fight and then did this with 10 second to go! Incredible knockout pic.twitter.com/qM069RZnQK — Boxing on BT Sport (@BTSportBoxing) March 23, 2019

If you're going to taunt somebody in the ring, you damn well better make sure you knock them out before they obliterate you.

What was he thinking? What the hell was he thinking? I love stuff like this. I love watching arrogant people behave like they own the world and then just get jacked up.

It’s a tale as old as time, and I’m here for every second of it.

Better luck next time, Sediri! However, I might want to take a moment or two before stepping back in the octagon.

I’m not sure how quick anybody can bounce back from being humiliated like that. Absolutely hilarious. As a wise man once said, “talk sh*t, get hit.”

Unfortunately for Sediri, he had to learn that lesson the hard way.

