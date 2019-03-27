Fox News Blows CNN, MSNBC Out Of The Water In Aftermath Of Mueller Report

Fox News has continued to dominate cable news ratings in the aftermath of the Mueller investigation’s conclusion.

Special Report with Bret Baier averaged 2.3 million viewers in total with 364,000 in the key age demographic of 25-54, according to Nielsen Media Group. MSNBC’s breaking coverage of the end of the Mueller probe garnered 1.7 million viewers and nearly a quarter-of-a-million in the key demo, whereas CNN only managed to attract 1 million viewers, but did have 291,000 in the age bracket.

Each network altered their coverage for the release of the report.

From 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. that night, Fox News averaged 2.5 million viewers, whereas MSNBC had 2 million and CNN had under 1 million.

Further, MSNBC star primetime host Rachel Maddow lost 500,000 viewers from last Monday to this Monday, when she had 2.5 million. Her ratings took an additional hit Tuesday, losing 200,000 more viewers. Her show still produced the best ratings on her network and significantly beat out CNN, who had less than 1 million viewers for each primetime show. (RELATED: Rachel Maddow Spends Opening Segment About Mueller Report On Verge Of Tears)

Comparatively, each of the Fox News primetime shows produced at least 2.8 million viewers with Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannit, eclipsing them with over 3.5 million viewers.

During the entire primetime lineup Fox News reached 3.3 million viewers, while CNN and MSNBC combined for 2.6 million.

News broke of Mueller submitting his conclusion to Attorney General William Barr shortly before the close of business Friday evening. It later came out that Mueller could not find any evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

