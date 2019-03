Special counsel Robert Mueller submitted his report of the Russia investigation to Attorney General William Barr, signaling the 22-month investigation into possible collusion involving the Trump campaign has come to an end.

Barr informed the four leaders of the House and Senate Judiciary Committees on Friday that he had received the report from Mueller, and that he might provide details of the investigation’s “principal conclusions” to Congress “as soon as this weekend.”

Under regulations governing the special counsel’s investigations, the Justice Department is required to disclose to Congress whether the agency rebuffed any major investigative requests from the special counsel. But according to Barr, Mueller was never ordered to stand down on any major areas of inquiry.

“There were no such instances during the Special Counsel’s investigation,” Barr said.

Barr also said he plans to consult with Mueller and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to determine whether additional information from the report will be released to Congress or the public.

Notably, Mueller did not issue any additional indictment prior to submitting the report. The last indictment was issued Jan. 24 against Roger Stone, the longtime Trump confidant.

Critics of President Donald Trump had speculated that some of the Republican’s family members, including Donald Trump Jr. and Jared Kushner, could be indicted prior to the report being sent to the Justice Department.

Mueller indicted or obtained guilty pleas from a total of 34 individuals during the investigation, which began May 17, 2017.

Six Trump associates were either indicted or pleaded guilty in the probe, though none faced charges related to conspiracy with Russians.

Georgia Rep. Doug Collins, the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, released Barr’s letter and said he expects the Mueller report to be made public “without delay.”

“After nearly two years, the special counsel has concluded his investigation, and I look forward to reviewing Attorney General Barr’s report carefully, when it becomes available. I fully expect the Justice Department to release the special counsel’s report to this committee and to the public without delay and to the maximum extent permitted by law,” Collins said in a statement.

William Barr letter to Congress by Chuck Ross on Scribd

