Who Is The Mystery Parent Who Paid $6.5 Million In College Admission Scandals?

Almost two weeks after the college admission scandals erupted, the identity of one of the parents who paid $6.5 million to get their child into college remains a mystery.

Though prosecutors have mentioned the $6.5 million in news conferences, there is no record of this amount in the “hundreds of pages detailing the charges.” According to a spokeswoman for the U.S. attorney’s office in Boston, the name “was not divulged.” (RELATED: Betsy DeVos Sets Her Sights On College Admissions Scandal)

“We did not tie the amount to anyone by name. That is not public,” said spokeswoman Christina Sterling to the Los Angeles Times via email. She also declined to comment on whether the mystery parent is one of those already charged, such as celebrities Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman. However, given that this $6.5 million sum is much larger than any of the other payments as shown in court documents, it is likely that the person has not yet been charged.

The Los Angeles Times reports that “the lack of information about the money is more notable given that the charges go into intense detail about the alleged actions of other parents, who are accused of bribing and cheating to get their kids into schools such as Yale, USC and UCLA.”

It remains unclear whether the name will be revealed, according to Fox News.

William “Rick” Singer was the ringleader in this college bribery circus, helping over 750 families create fake sports profiles for their children and fabricate SAT and ACT scores. He pleaded guilty to multiple racketeering and money laundering charges, explaining how he persuaded parents to pay him to sneak their child into colleges. (RELATED: Julia Roberts Weighs In On The College Admissions Scandals)

Apparently pleased with his success, Singer pondered a reality TV show based on his experiences. TMZ uncovered a 2010 video in which Singer tried to pitch his own reality TV show, describing his ridiculously wealthy clients and the lengths they would go to ensure their children’s success.

“After all this chaos, the payoff for me is knowing these kids found the right place to go to school and that they feel great about themselves, and that they’re empowered to be successful,” Singer says in the video.

