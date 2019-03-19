Julia Roberts Weighs In On The College Admissions Scandal

Julia Roberts took a firm stance against the actions of those involved in the college admissions scandal.

The “Pretty Woman” actress weighed in on the scandal while promoting her new drama “Ben Is Back” in the U.K.

“That to me is so sad, because I feel, [as] an outsider, that it says a little bit ‘I don’t have enough faith in you,” Roberts told ITV in a report published Monday by Entertainment Tonight.

Roberts and her husband have three kids together, 14-year old twins and an 11-year old son. They try to keep the experience relatively normal for their kids, Roberts said.

“My husband and I are very aligned on that front, I think that we live a very normal experience with our children. Obviously we have advantages that we didn’t have as children,” Roberts told ITV. “But I think that’s the unique part of it, coming from the childhood I have. You do need to know how to make your bed and do your laundry and make one meal. These are important life skills.”

“They have to run their own race,” she continued. “They have to have their own experience.” (RELATED: Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Loses Sephora Collaboration Amid College Admissions Scandal)

Actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin were both charged in the massive admissions scandal for allegedly paying for their children to gain admission to certain colleges. Loughlin allegedly paid $500,000 in bribes so her daughters could secure admissions to the University of Southern California. Huffman reportedly paid $15,000 to have someone take the SAT test for her daughter.