Trump: ‘It Would Be Treason’ If They Did To Obama What They Did To Me

President Donald Trump on Wednesday accused Peter Strzok, Lisa Page and others who were behind the events that led to a special counsel of being treasonous. He also suggested that had such a thing happened to former President Barack Obama, “you’d have 100 people in jail right now and it would be treason.”

“I’m also going to leave it to Lindsey Graham,” Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity, describing where the investigations should proceed. “He’s head of [the Judiciary Committee] and Senate and a very, very good guy and a very smart guy. I’m just going to let them do whatever they want to do, and I would imagine they don’t like what they see, to put it mildly.”

Stating his desire to “let other people do it” instead of involving himself, Trump described the “insurance policy” that Peter Strzok and Lisa Page were talking about “just in case Hillary Clinton lost.”

“And what we were playing out until just recently was the insurance policy,” he said before stating his belief about what would have happened had the roles been reversed. (RELATED: Rachel Maddow Spends Opening Segment About Mueller Report On The Verge Of Tears)

They wanted to do a subversion. It was treason. It was really treason. If the Republican Party had done this to the Democrats, if we had done this to President Obama, you’d have 100 people in jail right now and it would be treason. It would be considered treason and they’d be in jail for the rest of their lives. But it worked out the other way, and, you know, it just is really a horrible situation. And an incredible outcome, or certainly very close to an outcome, and we’ll have to see how it all started. But I’m going to leave that to other people, including the attorney general and others to make that determination. But it’s very, very important for our country to know, because in 50 years from now, and 100 years from now, if somebody tries the same thing, they have to know that the penalty will be very, very great, if and when they get caught.

