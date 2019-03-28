Demaryius Thomas Pleads Guilty To Careless Driving, Sentenced To Probation

Demaryius Thomas got off pretty easy for his role in a February car crash.

Thomas, who was recently cut from the Houston Texans, was initially arrested and charged with felony vehicular assault after he crashed a car back in February. Multiple people were hurt, and Thomas was facing three years behind bars but ended up getting off super easy. (RELATED: NFL Star Demaryius Thomas Arrested On Felony Vehicular Assault Charge)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demaryius Thomas (@demaryiusthomas) on Mar 15, 2019 at 9:01am PDT

According to TMZ Wednesday, Thomas, who was a star for the Denver Broncos before the Texans, was sentenced to a year of probation and 50 hours of community service after pleading guilty to careless driving.

He also said that it “saddens” him that he “caused pain” to those he loves most.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demaryius Thomas (@demaryiusthomas) on Feb 12, 2019 at 6:17am PST

All things considered, Thomas got off relatively easy here. One year of probation instead of three years in prison is one hell of a trade.

The question now is whether or not a team is going to scoop up Thomas, who is healing up from an achilles injury.

If he’s healthy, then I think some team will absolutely take a chance. It’d be a different story if he had a felony hanging over his head, but that problem has been resolved.

I’m guessing we’ll see him in the league next season, especially with this unfortunate situation resolved.