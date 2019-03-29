Diamond and Silk: Jussie Smollett Has ‘Green Privilege’

WATCH:

Social media personalities “Diamond and Silk” have a lot to say about the Jussie Smollett case after learning all the charges against him for his alleged hate crime hoax were dropped. Let’s just say they didn’t hold back during an interview with The Daily Caller.

“I know they keep talking about white privilege, but listen, this is green privilege. If you have enough green money, you can buy yourself out of a crime. If you have enough green money, you can buy yourself out of a crime,” said Diamond. (RELATED: Chicago Police Have Photos of Jussie Smollett in Car with Nigerian Brothers.)

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.

