Auburn Basketball Coach Bruce Pearl Fights Back Tears After Beating UNC

Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl could hardly contain his emotions after upsetting UNC 97-80 Friday night.

Following the shocking upset win for the Tigers, Pearl did everything he could to fight back tears. As he struggled to find the words to talk about the victory, it was obvious the former Tennessee coach was having an emotional moment. (RELATED: The March Madness Bracket Has Been Released)

Watch the powerful video below.

Here’s Bruce Pearl breaking down after the Auburn win over UNC. pic.twitter.com/IrCTU2TsXi — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 30, 2019

My friends, it doesn’t get any realer or raw than that. That’s a man who just pulled off arguable the biggest upset of the tournament, and he’s being as real as it gets.

In front of the whole nation he tried his best to keep his composure. It was still pretty obvious that he was shaken by his squad’s awesome accomplishment.

This is why we love March Madness. Auburn is a five seed. UNC was a one seed. Many people thought the Tar Heels were a lock for the national title game given their bracket.

Instead, the Tigers ended their season last night, and Pearl couldn’t believe it.

If his reaction didn’t give you chills, then I really don’t know what to tell you. Major props to Auburn on the big win.

This is why we love March. You just have to expect the unexpected.

