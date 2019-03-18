Duke Favored To Win March Madness, Gonzaga And Virginia Follow

Duke is the heavy favorite to walk away from March Madness with a championship.

The teams with the top odds, according to OddsShark, are as follows:

Duke +225 Gonzaga +600 Virginia +800 Michigan +1000 Kentucky +1200 North Carolina +1200 Michigan State +1200 Tennessee +1400 Auburn +2000

I can’t believe how much I’ve changed my tune on Coach K and the Blue Devils in the past few days. I pretty much wrote them off as they stumbled through their last six regular season games as Zion Williamson was sidelined with a sprained knee. (RELATED: The March Madness Bracket Has Been Released)

My opinion changed quickly when I watched them rock and roll their way to an ACC tournament championship, and the top overall seed in the tournament.

Now, I feel like taking anybody else is insanely stupid. Zion is back, Duke is rolling and I can’t see a situation where anybody touches them if they remain healthy.

As for a nice value pick, you can’t go wrong with UNC at +1200. The Tar Heels are playing some great basketball, but they do have a bit of a tough road with Kansas and Kentucky in their region.

Don’t sleep on UNC. We all know what Roy Williams and his squad are capable of in March.

As for my Badgers, we’re at +5000. You best believe that I’m about to smash that number. Might as well. It’s time to get rich! (RELATED: Watch Wisco nsin Beat Kentucky In The 2015 Final Four)

Sleep on my Badgers all you want. I’ll just take the money and run. Welcome to March!

Sound off in the comments with who you’re taking and why. Can’t wait to see what you guys think will happen.

