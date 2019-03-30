Twitter Temporarily Suspended ‘Unplanned’ Movie Account On Opening Weekend

“Unplanned,” a film on a former abortion clinic director who became pro-life, opened in theaters Friday, but Twitter temporarily suspended the movie’s account Saturday, causing pro-lifers to question its reasoning.

Twitter suspended the account Saturday morning and reinstated it later in the day.

The Daily Caller News Foundation reached out to the social media platform for comment and learned a different account violated Twitter rules, causing the system to suspend related accounts, according to Twitter. When Twitter took a second look, it decided the “Unplanned” account should not be suspended and reinstated it.

Twitter did not specify what other related account had caused this.

BREAKING: The official Unplanned Movie account has been suspended by @Twitter on opening weekend. This is unacceptable, @jack. — Live Action (@LiveAction) March 30, 2019

Live Action founder Lila Rose suggested her group and “Unplanned” face censorship because of their pro-life views.

“Twitter just suspended @UnplannedMovie during the weekend of its theatrical release.@jack why are they suspended?” Rose tweeted. “You’ve banned both my & @LiveAction account from all promotions simply bc we’re pro-life. Have you banned this account because it challenges your pro-abortion bias?”

Twitter just suspended @UnplannedMovie during the weekend of its theatrical release.@jack why are they suspended? You’ve banned both my & @LiveAction account from all promotions simply bc we’re pro-life. Have you banned this account because it challenges your pro-abortion bias? pic.twitter.com/TBarDx2sU4 — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) March 30, 2019

“Unplanned” tells the story of Abby Johnson, a former Planned Parenthood clinic director and one of the youngest directors of a Planned Parenthood in the nation. Johnson said she left Planned Parenthood in 2009 after assisting in an ultrasound-guided abortion of a 13-week-old unborn baby. (RELATED: ‘Unplanned’ Hits Theaters, Recounts The Emotional Story Of A Former Abortion Clinic Worker)

“Thankfully our supporters quickly rallied for ‘Unplanned’ because they are seeing the unbelievable effect it is having across the country, the healing taking place, and the hypocrisy of those who are trying to shut it down,” Johnson told TheDCNF. “I urge everyone- pro-life or pro-choice- to see ‘Unplanned’ and realize exactly what they support.”

Johnson also pointed out the disparity between the rally cry of anti-Kavanaugh supporters and the treatment pro-life women are given.

“Liberals want women to be heard, for their stories to be told for us all to ‘trust women’ — except for when it’s a woman who had a radical change of heart on abortion,” Johnson added.

The “Unplanned” account reported Saturday afternoon it gained 10,000 new followers since the temporary suspension.

