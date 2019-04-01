Over 18 Million People Watched The Ending Of The Michigan State/Duke Game

An unreal number of people watched the final moments of Michigan State’s win over Duke Sunday night.

According to TVByTheNumbers, 18.17 million people were tuned in by the ending of the epic Elite 8 game, which resulted in 68-67 win for the Spartans. (RELATED: The March Madness Bracket Has Been Released)

That is a staggering number of people to watch any March Madness game. That’s more than double the number of viewers who watched the Blue Devils beat the Hokies in the Sweet 16. Over 8 million people watched that victory Friday, which is still a ton. (RELATED: Michigan State Beats Duke In The Elite 8)

Obviously, a game being played for the right to play in the Final Four has bigger stakes, but more than doubling up the Sweet 16 numbers is very impressive.

The numbers for this tournament have been off the wall, and Duke being involved is a huge part of. People just wanted watch Zion Williamson and the rest of the squad ball out.

It’ll be fascinating to see what kinds of numbers the Final Four draw now that the Blue Devils are done. My guess is that they’ll still be high.

There’s still plenty to be excited about down the stretch.

We’ll find out when the games between MSU/Texas Tech and Virginia/Auburn Saturday.