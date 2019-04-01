Michael Irvin Announces He’s Cancer-Free: ‘Thank You ALL For Praying’

Dallas Cowboy legend Michael Irvin shared some great news with his fans after announcing that test results came back and he’s “100%” cancer free.

"I appreciate the prayers!" the 53-year-old Sports Commentator shared Sunday night with TMZ, after announcing to his fans that he was "terrified" after undergoing a series of tests for throat cancer. Irving said he lost his voice for two months after calling the "Thursday Night Football" game between the Cowboys and the Saints last November.

Earlier in the day, he also shared that the power of prayer had worked and thanked fans and God for everything.

“Thank you God for continuing to answer Prayers and Thank you ALL for Praying,” the retired National Football League player wrote. “I spoke with Dr. St John at UCLA Medical and she has informed me that all test have come back 100!% clean. NO CANCER!!!!!!”

“It is impossible to express my family and my appreciation for the overwhelming out pour of love, support and prayers,” he added. “I was on my threshing floor dealing with the stronghold of fear. You all covered and encourage me. To God be the Glory.”

Last week, the NFL Hall of Famer shared that he lost his father at the age of 51 to throat cancer.

“After visiting some of the best throat doctors they thought it to be wise to take a deeper look at the situation,” Irving wrote. “So we schedule and performed a throat biopsy. To give background I share with you that I loss [sic] my father at the young age of 51. He had throat cancer. This daemon has chased and vexed me deep in my spirit all my life.”

“So saying I am afraid this time is a big big understatement,” he added. “I AM TERRIFIED!! My Faith tells me whenever you face great fear you go to your greatness power. Mine is God.”

He later came right out and asked his fans for prayers to help him “deal with whatever the results may be?”

“I am asking all who will,” the Dallas Cowboys star explained. “Could you please send up a prayer to help my family and I deal with whatever the results may be? Thanks for your thoughts and prayers in advance. I will continue to pray for your fams protection and prosperity as well. May God Bless us all.”