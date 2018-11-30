Drew Brees Sets Wild Career Milestone In Loss To The Cowboys

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees had a crazy stat in his Thursday night 13-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

For the first time in Brees’ 18 year career, he started a game throwing 0-4.

Amazing stat from FOX: Drew Brees has started 0-4 for the first time in his career. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 30, 2018

How is it possible to be a starting quarterback in the NFL for nearly two decades, and not ever have a game that starts with four incompletions? From a pure statistical standpoint, it seems nearly impossible. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Moments From Week 12 Of The NFL Season)

I guess it’s just a testament to Brees’ insane level of talent. The man is a gunslinger through and through. Pretty much no one throws a prettier ball in the entire NFL.

He might have started 0-4 last night and lost to the Cowboys, but the Saints are still having one hell of a great year thanks to his play. They’re 10-2, primed for a great playoff position and should be able to make an outstanding postseason run.

So, he set a bad milestone in his career last night, but ultimately, it’s nothing more than something to chuckle about.

The man can still sling a football better than just about everybody, and he’s bound for the Hall of Fame in Canton. You can bet on that.

