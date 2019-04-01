Miranda Kerr Announces She’s Expecting Her Third Child

Miranda Kerr finally confirmed reports that she and husband Evan Spiegel are expecting their second child and the model’s third.

The 35-year-old former Victoria’s Secret model looked stunning as she posed on the red carpet wearing a gorgeous floor-length gown as she cradled her baby bump in the snap shared on Instagram announcing the big news, per Page Six Monday.

She captioned the photo with two emojis — one of a pregnant woman and one of a baby. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miranda (@mirandakerr) on Mar 30, 2019 at 12:35pm PDT

The former lingerie model and Spiegel, a CEO of Snap Inc., welcomed their first child into the world last May — a son named Hart. Kerr also shares an eight-year-old son, Flynn, with ex-husband Orlando Bloom.

The gender of the expected baby is unknown at this point.

Kerr and Spiegel made headlines in May 2017 when they tied the knot at a private ceremony in the backyard of his home in Los Angeles after getting engaged the summer before. (RELATED: Celebrate Kate Upton’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Shots [SLIDESHOW])

During a past appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” she told the host that her son was ready to be a big brother the day after the wedding.

“The day after the wedding, he comes running in and he’s like, ‘Mommy, is it in there?’ I was like, ‘Honey, give it a minute,'” Kerr shared.

Congratulations!