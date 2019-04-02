US Islamic Scholar Praises Brunei’s Death Penalty For Homosexuality

An American scholar of Islam publicly praised the Sultan of Brunei for instituting death by stoning for “rectum-sex enthusiasts” in accordance with Sharia law.

Daniel Haqiqatjou, a Harvard alumnus and scholar of Islam, wrote an article on social media Saturday in which he fawned over the Sultan of Brunei for instituting the death penalty for “rectum-sex enthusiasts.” He urged other Muslim countries to follow suit. Haqiqatjou founded the Alasna Institute, which provides training in Islamic apologetics, and has been featured in articles on CNN, The Washington Post, Al Jazeera, The Atlantic and First Things. (RELATED: UK Muslim Psychologist Under Fire For Supporting Campaign That Reportedly Endorsed ‘Lashing And Killing Gay People’)

“If you have had a rough week or are feeling down in the dumps, I have just the news to cheer you up. The Muslim country of Brunei is implementing hudud to crack down on sodomites and fornicators!” Haqiqatjou wrote on his website MuslimSkeptic, using the Arabic word meaning “punishments mandated by God.”

“The Sharia protects all of our rights, individually and communally. When rectum-sex enthusiasts are allowed to promote their gender-bending degeneracy openly, that deeply harms all of us,” he added.

Haqiqatjou also mocked politicians and celebrities proposing boycotts of Brunei-owned hotels and businesses, and suggested that Muslims should counteract boycotts by frequenting Brunei. He also suggested that Muslims from western nations go to Brunei to witness public canings so that they could learn what is, in his view, the proper way to implement Sharia.

“I think Muslims need to counteract any boycott by making Brunei their next vacation destination spot,” Haqiqatjou wrote. “Maybe some of these expensive spiritual tourism tours led by shuyukh can make Brunei the next go-to site, maybe attend a caning or two so Western Muslims can experience first hand what implementing hudud actually means. Just a thought.”

“By the way, how silly that these Western politicians and celebrities can’t stand it that a Muslim country implements the Sharia,” he added. “They are frothing with anger. Isn’t it great?”

Haqiqatjou has criticized western Muslims in past writings, like his response to the Pulse Nightclub shooting, warning that out of fear of Islamophobia they are embracing a western liberal ideology that does not actually respect or line up with Muslim teachings.

His praise for the death penalty for homosexuality in Brunei, however, seems to conflict with comments he has made in the past concerning violence against LGBT individuals.

“I have been clear that bullying, assaulting, or indiscriminately killing people merely because they self-identify as or are presumed to be gay is something Muslims around the world should oppose according to their religious principles and traditions,” he wrote in his response to the Pulse Nightclub shooting.

“In actuality, I do care about those who consider themselves gay, lesbian, or transgender, whether they are Muslims or non-Muslims” he added.

Homosexuality and adultery will be punishable by flogging or death by stoning as of April 3.

