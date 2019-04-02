Paris Jackson Turns 21 Years Old

Paris Jackson’s birthday is April 3. To help you celebrate, we put together this slideshow of her best looks.

Paris Jackson is an American model, actress and socialite. She is the only daughter of musical legend Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe. Her parents divorced early in Paris’ life and her and her brother were raised by Michael. Paris was 11 years old when her father Michael passed away in 2009.

Paris and her siblings didn’t make many public appearances before Michael’s death in 2009, but did speak at their father’s funeral. Following his death, Michael’s estate sued the entertainment company A.E.G. live for wrongful death. Paris became much more active in the media during this legal battle.

Paris has struggled with depression throughout her life, attempting to commit suicide in 2013.

In 2017, Paris signed with IMG models. She landed her first acting role in Fox’s “Star.” Paris also appeared in the film “Gringo.”