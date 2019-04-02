Democrats Are Losing What Is Left Of Their Minds

Today’s show includes Democrats going even crazier. Joe Biden gets a second accuser, House Democrats create a non-scandal on security clearances, Rachel Maddow blatantly lies to her audience, and another day means another screw up from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Listen to the show:

Former Vice President Joe Biden now has a second accuser saying he was inappropriate with her. “Handsy” Joe allegedly tried to rub noses with the second accuser. If the results of his “23 & Me” test show he’s more than 1/1024th Eskimo, he’ll be able claim the “Warren Rule,” that he’s just embracing his culture. (RELATED: Warren Has ‘Zero’ Sympathy With People Who Lied To Get Into College)

Democrats are desperate for some kind of Trump scandal, now they’re trying to create one. They’re claiming the White House has approved security clearances for more than 2 dozen people who failed their background checks. This “nothingburger” is the latest example of how far they’re willing to sink to avoid having to discuss the laws they want to force on the country.

MSNBC personality Rachel Maddow performed a monologue about how Attorney General William Barr was possibly redacting the Mueller report to try to hide bad news for President Donald Trump. She claimed if anything needed to be withheld from the report, Mueller would’ve done it himself. At the same time, on the screen under her head, it said Mueller was helping with the redactions. Kinda blew her premise out of the water. Also, the special counsel reported to the attorney general and the attorney general only. He was required to include everything, even information about ongoing cases, in the report. It wasn’t written for Congress or the public, it had an audience of one. Maddow either doesn’t know this, or does know this and is counting on her audience not knowing it.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is still refusing to take the train from New York to DC, choosing the much larger carbon footprint of flying and the frequent flyer miles that come with it. She also doesn’t seem to understand basic economics or the price of a croissant. Another day, another gaffe.

We discuss all this and a lot more on today’s show.

The Daily Daily Caller Podcast is a daily look and mocking of the news from a conservative perspective. Hosted by Derek Hunter

Derek Hunter is a columnist and contributing editor for The Daily Caller