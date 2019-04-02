Tracy Morgan Reacts To Jussie Smollett’s Hate Crime Hoax On ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Your first name

Comedian Tracy Morgan ripped apart disgraced actor Jussie Smollett’s alleged hate crime hoax during a Monday appearance Monday on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

“Yeah, they gave me a role on ‘Empire.’ Contractually, they gave me millions of dollars,” Morgan told Fallon. “Contractually, all I gotta do is not fake a hate crime.”

In case the audience wasn’t sure what he was referencing, Morgan added, “Jussie.”

Fallon asked Morgan if he bought Smollett’s story that two men attacked Smollett while yelling homophobic and racial slurs at the actor back in January. (RELATED: Dueling Protests Over Jussie Smollett Case Rock Chicago)

Morgan responded, “C’mon. First of all, racist people don’t be jumping nobody in the polar vortex. . . . It’s too cold, we be racist in the spring.”

“Neo-racists don’t be watching ‘Empire’ man,” Morgan continued.

Morgan also seemed confused about how Smollett was still holding his Subway sandwich in the video after the attack.

“It was like 10 seconds of footage and then he disappears for, like, two seconds, then he reappears with the noose on his neck still holding the Subway sandwich. He didn’t let that Subway sandwich go.”

“I think it was pepperoni and cheese. I don’t know,” Morgan joked.

All 16 felony charges against Smollett were dropped by prosecutors March 26 due to the actor’s community service hours.