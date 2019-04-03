Jake Owen Claims Phil Mickelson Told Him To ‘Go F**k’ Himself During A Wedding

Country music star Jake Owen may not be getting beers with Phil Mickelson anytime soon.

The reason why boils down to the fact that Owen apparently had a few drinks and let the legendary golfer know his feelings on the debacle of a match with Tiger Woods.

For those of you who don’t know, Tiger and Phil played one-on-one for $9 million, and it was pretty much a horrible stunt. During Jordan Spieth’s wedding, the “Eight Second Ride” singer let it be known he wasn’t a fan. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Hottest Women On Instagram)

Owen said the following during a Monday interview with Barstool Sports:

I was like, ‘Hey Phil, you owe me f**king $29.99.’ I was like, ‘For wasting four hours of my life with the sh*ttiest golf I’ve ever seen. You guys hype this whole thing up about the big match? You guys couldn’t even make three birdies between the two of you? I want my $29.99, and apologize to me for some sh*tty golf.’ And he pulls out a wad out of his thing and he grabs a $100. Like, a $100 bill and he’s like, ‘I won 90,000 of these yesterday. Take a hundred and go f**k yourself.’

You can watch the segment below;

This @jakeowen story about going up to Phil Mickelson at Jordan Spieth’s wedding is just a taste of maybe the best interview we’ve ever done. Just unbelievably good stories from this legend. Out tomorrow. Subscribe here so you don’t miss it: https://t.co/iWCoCjTnGo pic.twitter.com/3dhWFtloat — Riggs (@RiggsBarstool) April 1, 2019

First of all, I’m a huge Jake Owen fan, and I love the fact Mickelson called him out to his face. Good for Owen. I would have done the same thing.

That Tiger matchup was a joke and an embarrassment to the sport. Owen was the hero we need to put Mickelson in his place.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake Owen (@jakeowenofficial) on Apr 1, 2019 at 2:32pm PDT

Also, was Mickelson trying to pull off a power move by handing Owen $100? The dude has been a hit in country music for years.

I have no doubt he’s also loaded. Dunking on somebody only makes sense if you’re substantially richer than they are.

It doesn’t really have the same impact if one rich person does it to another. Not at all.

Major props to Owen for calling a strike when he sees one. I’m not a fan of Mickelson at all, and it’s about time somebody put him in his place.

P.S. You all should check out Owen’s new album, “Greetings from … Jake” if you haven’t already. It absolutely bangs.