Matthew Stafford’s Wife Kelly Announces That She Has A Brain Tumor

Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly will undergo surgery to combat a brain tumor.

The Detroit Lions gunslinger’s wife explained on Instagram that she was experiencing vertigo, and a brain scan revealed the tragic news. (RELATED: NFL QB’s Wife Rushes To His Defense After Criticism)

Kelly wrote the following in part when announcing the news on Instagram Wednesday:

I had a tumor sitting on some of my cranial nerves. The medical term they used was an acoustic neuroma or vestibular schwannoma … All I heard was brain tumor [and] that they had to do surgery to take it out … so that is what we are going to do [and] we believe we found the best doctor to do it. I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t completely terrified of brain surgery. I am. I am terrified of them opening my head, I’m terrified of losing my hearing, I’m terrified of losing facial function, I’m terrified of far worse things that could happen and I’m terrified that I won’t take the time I need to recover because the guilt I might feel of being absent from my kids for too long … I am telling y’all this to ask for prayers and support.

There’s really not much to say here. This is just a tragic and scary situation. As a massive Detroit Lions fan, this is just another reminder that some times there are things much bigger than football.

Kelly Stafford has been a very visible face in the organization ever since Stafford arrived in town a decade ago. I’m really at a loss for words.

Let’s all just say a prayer that she’s able to beat this tumor.

This is the absolute worst, and we have to figure out a way to make sure it’s gone forever. What a tragic and awful situation.

Luckily, it sounds like she has one hell of a great support system, and I know the whole state of Michigan is behind her.

Everybody is cheering for her to kick this tumor’s ass.

