NFL QB’s Wife Rushes To His Defense After Criticism. Do You Agree With Her?

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford’s wife isn’t taking criticism of her husband lightly.

My beloved Lions are off to an atrocious start, and currently are 3-5. That’s not acceptable. It’s been an atrocious year. They lost their last game to the Vikings, and people were not pleased. Well, Kelly Stafford doesn’t want to hear any of it. (RELATED: Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford Is Lucky To Alive After Losing To The Vikings [VIDEO])

She wrote the following on her Instagram story, according to The New York Post:

It’s funny to me how media and some fans think they know either the game or how to play the game of football better than the coaches and players who do it professionally. There s a reason they are employed to do this and you are not. If you think you can do it better than give it a try .. but until then, please just sthu [shut the hell up].

Look, I understand what Kelly is doing here. I really do. What woman wants to see her husband and his team get crushed and dragged? The answer is none of them do.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Stafford (@kbstafford89) on Nov 24, 2017 at 1:06pm PST

However, she should probably knock this off. Matthew Stafford is one of the best gunslingers in the league, and has put up disgusting numbers during his career. He can take care of himself. I’m sure he appreciates the love and support, but it’s not going to help the situation.

It’s only going to make things worse. It’ll make the critics dig in and continue the fight. Does that help her husband throw touchdown passes? It does not.

Let Stafford do his thing, sling the rock around, do his best to win games and block out the white noise. Plus, she’s got three kids at home. Focus on them instead of hopping on Instagram.

