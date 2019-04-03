This 360º Spinner Suitcase Is Loaded With Useful Features

Genius Pack has earned its name once again with their newest suitcase. The Genius Pack Aerial Hardside Carry On Spinner is large enough to hold all your belongings while remaining lightweight and durable. The suitcase is on sale for almost 30% off in the Daily Caller shop today.

This suitcase is $70 off and you can take an additional $20 for a final sales price of $178.99

Long trips mean lots of dirty laundry. The secluded laundry compartment keeps your dirty clothes separate from your clean ones. The permanently embedded packing checklist will make organization a breeze. Keep indispensables like socks, undergarments, or device chargers in the professionally-engineered interior category compartments. The Genius Pack Aerial Hardside Carry On Spinner has been reduced by $70 for a sales price of $199.99. Save an extra $20 for a limited time.

Opening your suitcase and finding the contents strewn about is annoying and can be messy. Avoid this complication with multiple compression straps. Carry the Genius Pack Aerial Hardside Carry On Spinner on any journey as it fits international and domestic flight requirements. Zip through long airport terminals with 360º durable spinner wheels and a rubberized push button handle.

Enjoy traveling again with the Genius Pack Aerial Hardside Carry On Spinner. The suitcase is on sale for 27% off for a final price of $178.99 in the Daily Caller shop today.

Like this deal? Check out Vault, the best way to secure your online data for just $9.99/mo.

You can find even more great deals like this at The Daily Caller Shop