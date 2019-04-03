This Great Outdoor Game Is On Sale For $25
It’s picnic season and that means time to have fun outdoors. During this time of year, we always enjoy getting out the yard games. One of our perennial favorites is Ladder Golf because it is Great Outdoor Game. The game involves two sets of short plastic ladder configurations and six sets of colored golf balls attached by thick rope. These roped balls are called “bolas” and they are tossed at the ladders to score points. The ladders are placed about 15 feet apart in a flat area of the yard. Each participant has three tries to either land their bola on one of the rungs or knock off their opponent’s bola. The higher the rung, the higher the score. The other great thing about Ladder Golf is its portability. The game is lightweight and doesn’t take up a lot of space. You can easily take it with you to a picnic, the beach, camping, even the drive-ins. It only takes two minutes to set-up and you are ready to start playing. I promise, wherever it goes, it will be the hit of the party! If you don’t already own a set, now is the time to get one.
Go Sports has a sturdy kid-friendly edition of this game called Ladder Toss. The balls are made of rubber so you can play indoors or out. Amazon regularly sells the Go Sports game for $49.99. Right now, they have it on sale for half price. You can purchase Go Sports Ladder Toss, complete with its own backpack carrying case, rules, and built-in score trackers, on online for only $25.37! Plus, it has free shipping. This is an amazing deal. Go Sports uses upgraded PVC that is 50% thicker than the leading economy version of this game. It is durable and the premium construction is built to last. Go Sports even stands behind its product by offering a 100% satisfaction lifetime guarantee. You can’t beat that!
