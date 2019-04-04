20,000 Pounds Of Meat Patties Recalled After Purple Plastic Found Inside

More than 20,000 pounds of ready-to-eat beef patties, some of which were distributed to schools, are being recalled because of purple plastic found inside some of them, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced Tuesday.

Oklahoma-based AdvancePierre Foods, Inc., was forced to recall the patties after the problem was discovered Monday, according to a press release from the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. Two consumers complained after finding the plastic in the product.

There have not been any reports of "adverse reactions" for anyone who consumed the product. The USDA tells anyone concerned they might be ill after consumption of the product should contact a health care provider.

In addition, more of the patties could still be in freezers and should not be served but instead thrown away or returned to location of purchase.

Tuesday’s recall pales in comparison to a more than 90,000-pound recall of ground turkey meat issued days before Thanksgiving in November 2018. Dozens of people fell sick.

