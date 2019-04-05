Josephine Skriver Says Her New Hobby Is Golfing

Josephine Skriver has taken up golfing, and that’s a win for America.

Skriver, who is one of the best models in the game, recently posted several photos of herself golfing, and that should bring a smile to all of our faces. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She captioned the photos in part, “Tried golf for the first time and think I found my new hobby.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Take a look at them all below. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Is it possible for Skriver to get any cooler than she already is? I really don’t think so. She’s an absolute smoke, she’s foreign which is always a plus and she now likes golf. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Oh, did I mention that she also likes beer? She most certainly does. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josephine Skriver (@josephineskriver) on Mar 16, 2019 at 7:24am PDT

The world can be a dark place sometimes. There’s a lot of bad things out there. Skriver might not be the hero we deserve, but she’s the hero we need.

Anytime models get into golf it’s a win for America. It’s that simple. Golf is all about drinking beers, crushing it as hard as you can.

Is there anything our founding fathers would have fought for more? I really don’t think so.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josephine Skriver (@josephineskriver) on Feb 25, 2019 at 10:40am PST

Well done, Skriver. Once again she’s proven that she’s an absolute star, and for all the right reasons.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter