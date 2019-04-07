LSU Running Back Chris Curry Runs Over Kenan Jones During Spring Game

LSU running back Chris Curry annihilated a safety during his team’s spring game Saturday.

Curry trucked Kenan Jones in epic fashion. He lowered the boom in a way that looked like it was straight out of a video game.

The sophomore running back, who weighs just under 220 pounds, didn’t even seem to slow down as he ran right through Jones. Give the awesome play a watch below.

Chris Curry steamrolls Kenan Jones. Ed Orgeron once said Curry reminded him of Marshawn Lynch. Certainly showed it there. #LSU pic.twitter.com/HyvMlNFvsD — Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) April 6, 2019

If I’m an SEC defensive coordinator, I’m not happy with this video at all. How do you stop a guy like that?

He just took the ball and smashed right through a defender like it was no big deal at all. Have fun game planning for that if you’re in the SEC West! It should be a ton of fun.

LSU should have a very solid squad this season, and it’ll be interesting to see what Ed Orgeron can do now that there’s no question at all about his job security.

Joe Burrows is extremely competent under center, the defense will be as solid as they always are and it just feels like there’s a ton of momentum surrounding the squad.

Can they knock off Alabama? Only time will tell, but I wouldn’t count them out. (RELATED: Clemson Beats Alabam a For National Title)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LSU Football (@lsufootball) on Feb 14, 2019 at 8:27am PST

We’re about five months out from college football returning and I absolutely can’t wait. It’s the greatest time of year!