‘Bean Lady’ Arrested For Assault With A Deadly Weapon. We Have The Details

New details surrounding so-called “Bean Lady’s” arrest are being reported by Spanish-language news and they’re pretty shocking.

“Bean Lady” was the nickname given to Mirian Zelaya Gomez, the woman in last November’s Honduran migrant caravan who complained about the free beans being served to her at the border while she awaited an asylum claim.

Gomez and her sister, Mirna Zelaya Gomez, were arrested for allegedly beating a woman who was giving them a place to stay. (RELATED: Migrant Caravaner Who Complained About Beans Arrested on Aggravated Assault Charges.)

According to the affidavit, the complainant, Alba Escobar Andrade, was “hit in the head and left shoulder with a bed frame and knife causing injury.”

The affidavit also states the alleged assault happened because of a rumor that had started.