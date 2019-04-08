This German Steel Chef’s Knife Is Only $11 For A Very Limited Time

The Cutluxe Chef Knife made with high-carbon German steel is on sale at Amazon for only $11.

Whether you’re a home cook, a professional chef, or simply caught a stray episode of Hell’s Kitchen one Saturday afternoon, you know the most valuable tool in the kitchen is a quality chef’s knife. Finding a chef’s knife that doesn’t break the bank, however, is a different story. Enter: the Cutluxe Chef Knife.

The Cutluxe Chef Knife made with premium German steel is on sale at Amazon for almost 40 percent off for a very limited time

The Cutluxe Chef Knife is a premium kitchen tool that comes at a fraction of the cost of a typical chef’s knife. The full tang knife (meaning the blade is one solid piece) is forged from high-carbon premium German steel with a hardness rating of 56+ and a hand-sharpened edge, allowing it to cut through just about anything you’d need it to in the kitchen. The knife is also well balanced with a triple-riveted pakkawood handle, allowing the user to handle the sharp blade with comfort and confidence. Oh, and did we mention it’s only $11 right now?

If you’re interested in the culinary arts and are looking for a knife to get you through the tough cooking jobs, don’t let this low price tag fool you. The Cutluxe Chef Knife is a deluxe chef’s knife made with high-quality materials and premium steel. The $11 price tag is just an added bonus.

The Cutluxe Chef Knife made with premium German steel is on sale at Amazon for $11.04 for a very limited time.

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.