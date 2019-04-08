This German Steel Chef’s Knife Is Only $11 For A Very Limited Time
Whether you’re a home cook, a professional chef, or simply caught a stray episode of Hell’s Kitchen one Saturday afternoon, you know the most valuable tool in the kitchen is a quality chef’s knife. Finding a chef’s knife that doesn’t break the bank, however, is a different story. Enter: the Cutluxe Chef Knife.
The Cutluxe Chef Knife is a premium kitchen tool that comes at a fraction of the cost of a typical chef’s knife. The full tang knife (meaning the blade is one solid piece) is forged from high-carbon premium German steel with a hardness rating of 56+ and a hand-sharpened edge, allowing it to cut through just about anything you’d need it to in the kitchen. The knife is also well balanced with a triple-riveted pakkawood handle, allowing the user to handle the sharp blade with comfort and confidence. Oh, and did we mention it’s only $11 right now?
If you’re interested in the culinary arts and are looking for a knife to get you through the tough cooking jobs, don’t let this low price tag fool you. The Cutluxe Chef Knife is a deluxe chef’s knife made with high-quality materials and premium steel. The $11 price tag is just an added bonus.
