Learn Finance And Accounting From An Award-Winning MBA Professor

Finance and accounting are two pillars of knowledge that everybody should have a basic understanding. When it comes to managing you and your family’s money, it’s incredibly important to know what’s going on. That’s exactly why you should take the Introduction to Finance, Accounting, Modeling and Valuation.

At over 90 percent off, this introductory course is a steal for anyone considering a career in finance or accounting

Taught by award-winning MBA professor and former Goldman Sachs employee, Chris Haroun, the Introduction to Finance, Accounting, Modeling, and Valuation is a wealth of knowledge. You’ll learn firsthand from somebody who has raised and managed over 1 billion dollars in his career. He’s also the author of a book that Forbes recently called, “1 of 6 books that all entrepreneurs must read right now.”

In this course, you’ll have access to 43 lecture spanning across 4 hours. This is where you’ll develop a strong foundation in creating, analyzing, and forecasting various types of statements and balance sheets. By the end of this course, you’ll have firm financial literacy and know exactly how to pursue your finance goals.

Get access today to the Introduction to Finance, Accounting, Modeling and Valuation. At 90% off, this top-notch course is yours for just $19.99!

Like this deal? Check out Vault, the best way to secure your online data for just $9.99/mo.

You can find even more great deals like this at The Daily Caller Shop