UFC Star Paige VanZant Reveals She’s A Big Fan Of ‘The Office’

Paige VanZant is apparently a big fan of the show “The Office.”

The UFC star posted a photo of herself on Instagram rocking a Dunder Mifflin hat and a shirt of Michael Scott Monday. She captioned it in part, "Anybody else and obsessed The Office fan like me?"

Just when we thought we couldn't love VanZant anymore than we already do, she goes out there and reveals that she loves the hit NBC show, which still has a massive following to this day.

Honestly, every single funny, awesome and freedom-loving person that I know loves "The Office." How could you not? Michael Scott will go down as one of the greatest characters ever, and the whole ensemble was outstanding.

So, just that I know that we're all on the same Paige. She's a badass fighter who busts up her opponents and she's also got a great sense of humor.

It's almost too good to be true. It really is.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) on Apr 6, 2019 at 6:11pm PDT

Now, we just need to get her 100 percent healthy and back in the octagon, which should happen at some point this summer.

Then, she’ll be ready to return to the top of the UFC and take her rightful place as the face of the women’s side of the sport.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) on Jan 9, 2019 at 9:28pm PST

Go, 12 Gauge, go!