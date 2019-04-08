Yasiel Puig Tries To Fight The Entire Pittsburgh Pirates Organization

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Yasiel Puig tried to take on the entire Pittsburgh Pirates squad Sunday.

The altercation got underway after Pirates pitcher Chris Archer threw at Derek Dietrich. All hell broke loose. The benches cleared, and Puig, who is from Cuba, lost his damn mind.

At one point, the former Dodgers player was being held back and then seemingly tried to fight the entire opposing team. (RELATED: MLB Star’s House Gets Robbed For The Fourth Time. Might Be Time To Get Better Security)

Watch the absurd moment below.

Yasiel Puig charges Chris Archer after he throws behind-the-back of Derek Dietrich (via @FOXSportsOH) pic.twitter.com/It7EXGJzsz — Bleacher Report MLB (@BR_MLB) April 7, 2019

I’m the most anti-violence person on the planet (props to me for loving peace more than everybody else), but even I can admit that incident is pretty funny.

Any guy who is willing to fight another team’s entire roster pretty much by himself is somebody I want on my squad.

It might end terribly, but it’s all about the effort, right?

Having said all of that, baseball fights are still such a joke for the most part. If this had been the NHL, somebody would have had their face smashed in.

Baseball fights for the most part consist of a lot of yelling, tough guy antics and some light shoving. An MLB player would run for the hills if he ever had to face an altercation like they do in hockey.

Still, Puig sent a pretty strong message that he has the backs of his teammates. That’s never a bad thing for the clubhouse.

