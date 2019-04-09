Daisy Ridley Turns 27 Years Old

Daisy Ridley’s birthday is April 10. In her honor, we created a slideshow of all of her hottest looks.

Daisy Ridley is a British actress born in London, England. She got her first role in the animated film “Scrawl” in 2015. She went on to star in the TV shows “Casualty, Youngers” and “Toast Of London.” She later appeared in the series “Mr. Selfridge” and the crime series “Silent Witness.” (RELATED: Did Mark Hamill Just Let A Secret Slip About Daisy Ridley’s Role In ‘Star Wars?’)

Ridley gained global recognition after she was cast in a lead role for “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.” After learning that the producers were looking for new faces, Ridley pushed for a role in the movie series. Ridley landed the lead role of Rey and went on to feature in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” in 2017.

While working on “Star Wars” Ridley has found time to appear in other films. In 2016, Ridley landed a role in the documentary film “The Eagle Huntress.” She also appeared in the Agatha Christie adaptation “Murder on the Orient Express.”