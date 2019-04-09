We Sent Left-Wing Filmmaker Michael Moore To A Mueller Protest — You Won’t Believe What Happened Next

Left-wing documentary filmmaker Michael Moore went to a Mueller report protest outside the White House in Washington, D.C., in April to ask people some questions.

Moore ran into EWTN’s Raymond Arroyo and others, including one woman who was committed to seeing the entirety of the special counsel’s report. Moore sympathized with her.

“I went to a restaurant, and I asked for the menu,” he said. “The guy didn’t give it to me. He only gave me the specials. I told him I want to see the whole menu.”

He fought with protesters over his identity and a squirrel over his Doritos. After getting assistance off the ground, he made his way to McDonald’s. (RELATED: Trump: ‘Pencil-Neck’ Adam Schiff ‘Is Not A Long Ball Hitter’)

