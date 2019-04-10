Student Finds Human Remains On High School Campus In Arkansas

Human remains were discovered by a student Tuesday at Riverview High School in Searcy, Arkansas, and subsequently removed by police.

The remains were found in the woods behind the administration building on the school’s campus by an unnamed student. Searcy police are still working to identify the body, according to a Tuesday Facebook post from the Riverview School District.

The post reads:

Riverview Parents and Patrons: Searcy Police Department and White Co. Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of adult human remains in the woods behind the administration building on the high school campus. A student discovered the remains and reported it to police. The remains have not been identified. A huge thanks for the quick response from the Searcy Detectives, White County Coroner, and Officer Kyle Williams for handling the situation quickly and professionally.

Police believe that the remains belong to an adult and could have been located on the Riverview campus for several years, but no further details concerning how they got there or how the student found the remains have been released at this time.

The remains have been sent to the state crime lab while investigators search missing person cases from adjacent states in attempts to identify the body.