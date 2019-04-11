Vote: Which Shampoo should Joe Biden Sniff Next?

Nick Sherman | Contributor

It’s no secret that former Vice President and possible 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden has a penchant for invading people’s personal spaces.

Often times, while he indulges his “friendly” urges by kissing cheeks and heads, he goes in for a whiff of the target’s hair. (RELATED: Biden Accused Of Kissing And Sniffing Hair Of Democratic Lawmaker Without Consent)

The former vice president has been accused by many women of being overly touchy, but some, like Stephanie Carter below, say Biden’s affection did not inspire the discomfort he has been accused of making people feel.

United States Vice President Joe Biden talks to Stephanie Carter (R) as her husband Ash Carter (not pictured) delivers his acceptance speech TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) - GM1EB2I02FA01

Particularly women and girls.

With all of these instances combined, Biden must have developed a taste for the finest of shampoos by now.

What kind of shampoo does Joe Bidden like? Floral-scented shampoos or fruity? Designer or drugstore? Which shampoo do you think he prefers?

 

