Aaron Donald Makes ‘7-Figure Financial Commitment’ To Pittsburgh’s Football Program

Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald dropped some serious cash on his university.

Donald starred for the Pittsburgh Panthers during his days in college, and now he’s doing the program a huge favor.

According to a release from the school, the defensive monster “made a seven-figure financial commitment to the Pitt Football Championship Fund.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aaron Donald (@aarondonald99) on Jan 31, 2019 at 4:22pm PST

That means he donated at least a million dollars. It also could be a lot higher because we don’t know the specific amount at this time.

No matter how much it turns out to be, this is an awesome move from Donald. I love seeing players give back to the programs that developed them.

Trust me, when I’m a billionaire (it’ll happen), you’ll see my name all over the Wisconsin athletic program and buildings. (RELATED: Should Graham Mertz Start At Quarterback For The Wisconsin Badgers In 2019?)

Hell, I might just make myself the Wisconsin czar and start coaching the teams.

I hope more pro athletes keep getting involved with their college programs and keep giving back to those who helped develop them.

It’s always great to see when they return to campus for games and things of that nature. Major shoutout to Aaron Donald for writing a big check. I love everything about it.