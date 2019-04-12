James Comey Has ‘Never Thought’ Of Electronic Surveillance ‘As Spying’

Former FBI Director James Comey contended Thursday that electronic surveillance of individuals really doesn’t amount to “spying,” as Attorney General William Barr suggested during a congressional hearing this week.

Comey told CNN he doesn’t “know what [Barr] is talking about when he talks about spying on the [Trump] campaign.”

James @Comey: “I’ve never thought of” electronic surveillance as “spying” pic.twitter.com/OMspnuD8MN — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 11, 2019

Comey’s comments came in response to Barr’s admission during a Wednesday hearing that he believes the FBI was “spying” on Donald Trump’s 2016 election campaign and its members: “I think spying did occur. Yes, I think spying did occur. But the question is whether it was predicated, adequately predicated.” (RELATED: Will Hillary Ever Be Charged For Her Emails? James Comey Says ‘Zero Chance’)

“With respect to Barr’s comments, I really don’t know what he’s talking about when he talks about spying on the campaign. It’s concerning because the FBI, the Department of Justice, conduct court-ordered electronic surveillance. I have never thought of that as spying,” Comey continued.

Following the release of the Mueller report last month, Comey tweeted a simple statement of, “So many questions.”

The post prompted a response from South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham saying he was anxious to pose some questions to the former FBI director. (RELATED: Lindsey Graham Has An Ominous Message For James Comey)

Graham tweeted again on Thursday that he believes the question to ask is not whether the FBI was spying but whether it was legal or not.

Sen. Lindsey Graham: “It is spying but it’s lawful if it was appropriately done. There is no doubt. They didn’t do this to Clinton — they did this to Trump. We’re going to find out why.” pic.twitter.com/0VbV3IvXLX — The Hill (@thehill) April 11, 2019

