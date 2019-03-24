Lindsey Graham Has An Ominous Message For James Comey

Your first name

Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham sent a cryptic message to James Comey on Sunday, hinting at what might be in store for the former FBI director.

It began with a photo Comey tweeted earlier in the day, captioned simply, “So many questions.”

“Could not agree more. See you soon,” Graham tweeted at Comey in response.

Graham, who is currently the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, has long promised an investigation into alleged FISA abuse — which he believes may have played a role in the early stages of the Mueller investigation — along with investigations of key players like McCabe and Rosenstein. (RELATED: Lindsey Graham Pledges Investigation Of McCabe, Rosenstein Over ‘Bureaucratic Coup’)

In pursuit of those ends, Graham has already requested all FBI and DOJ documents related to investigators’ attempts to verify allegations made in the Steele dossier.

The South Carolina senator’s Sunday tweet appeared to indicate that Comey should also expect to spend some time before the Senate Judiciary committee in the near future.

