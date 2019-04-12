Kit Harington Says He Doesn’t ‘Trust’ The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Ending As It Was ‘Written’

“Game of Thrones” actor Kit Harington believes the ending of the hit HBO series will be different than the final scene written in the script.

The eighth and final season of the hit HBO show starts Sunday, and I’m amped as all hell.

One of the main points of “GoT” finale conversation is the ending. I’ve done my best to stay away from spoilers because I don’t want the show ruined, but it turns out that even the actors might not know the real ending. (RELATED: These Are The Sexiest Photos Of ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Star Emilia Clarke On The Internet)

“I still don’t trust that the ending that was written down is the actual ending. I think they kept it from all of us. The secrecy this year was just huge. No one I’ve spoken to has guessed the actual ending. No one has got it right yet,” Harington, who plays Jon Snow, told InStyle in a piece published Wednesday.

Inject these comments from Harington straight into my veins like a drug. Not trusting the ending? Let’s go! That’s exactly what I want to hear. This season is going to involve so much chaos that the damn actors aren’t fully buying what they filmed and were told. (RELATED: Did Kit Harington Accidentally Release Major ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Spoiler About Jon Snow?)

Sunday is going to be such an epic day. We’ve been on this journey for nearly a decade and it’s all coming to an end in a few short weeks.

If that doesn’t make you excited, then I really don’t know what to tell you. I just hope that each and every one of you have enjoyed this as much as I have.

Tune in Sunday night on HBO to watch the first episode of Season 8. It’s going to be great.