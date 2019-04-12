Tucker Explains Democrats’ Reactions To Trump Sanctuary Idea: ‘It Sounds A Little … Racist!’

Fox News Host Tucker Carlson asserted that Democrats don’t really have a welcoming attitude towards illegal aliens during the opening monologue of Friday’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

“The left really couldn’t be clearer on this question. All immigration is good. More immigration is better. There is no distinction between legal and illegal varieties of immigration. And if you disagree with any of this, you are a white nationalist. That’s what they say almost every day for the past two years but we watch carefully, so have you,” Tucker said, after showing a number Democrats saying on the record that they wanted to welcome illegal immigrants.

“Now, here, completely out of the blue, comes the man they despise the most in the world, Donald J. Trump, offering the one thing they want more than anything, more immigrants. Immediately delivered right to their door at federal expense. It must’ve been like Christmas morning. You think you are getting another pair of socks, yet there it is. A pony tethered to your mailbox. Holy smokes, amazing. Best day of your life!” He continued. (RELATED: Tucker Carlson: ‘No One Has Ever Shown That Assange Is A Russian Agent’)

Tucker then went on to call out Democrats like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke for calling such a policy “dumping” unwanted humans in random cities.

“If you want to defile someone’s pristine city, you ‘Dump immigrants on it?’ Whoa. That sounds a little … Searching for the word here … Racist! A lot racist, actually!” he continued.

“But Nancy Pelosi agrees with it, turns out. She lives in one of these cities that might be dumped on, so she immediately issued a statement decrying it, ‘The extent this administration cynicism and cruelty cannot be overstated, using human beings, including little children, as pawns in their warped game to perpetuate fear and demonize individuals is despicable’ for this is confusing. It doesn’t seem to make sense but how can the presence of immigrants “Perpetuate fear”? Immigrants aren’t dangerous for they told us that a thousand times but they are safer than you are. They are amazing. Much more amazing than you are,” Carlson said, imitating Democrats’ argument in favor of immigrants, whether legal or not.

The Fox News host then went on to list the most affluent neighborhoods in the country and recommended that those high-income areas lacking in diversity or illegal immigrants be open to taking on more in order to put their money where their mouth is.

The monologue came after it was revealed that President Donald Trump was actively considering sending illegal immigrants currently housed in detention camps to cities that chose to classify themselves as “sanctuary cities.” One such city was San Francisco, Pelosi’s home district. The Daily Caller reported that the idea was first drafted by White House Advisor Stephen Miller in November when the caravan was first approaching the southern border.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement reportedly rejected the proposal twice, arguing that there were severe budgetary and PR concerns associated with the proposal.