Oakland Mayor ‘Welcomes All,’ Including Illegal Detainees

David Krayden | Ottawa Bureau Chief

Democratic Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf says she’s willing to take the illegal detainees that the Trump administration mused about sending to sanctuary cities like her own.

Schaaf responded to President Donald Trump’s tweet that noted it’s “so interesting to see the Mayor of Oakland and other Sanctuary Cities NOT WANT our currently ‘detained immigrants’ after release due to the ridiculous court ordered 20 day rule. If they don’t want to serve our Nation by taking care of them, why should other cities & towns?”

U.S. President Trump participates in briefing at U.S. Border Patrol Calexico Station in Calexico, California

The mayor responded that “It’s time to stop fanning hate and division @realDonaldTrump – I’ve been consistent and clear: #Oakland welcomes all, no matter where you came from or how you got here.” (RELATED: ‘CHANGE THE LAWS NOW!’ Trump Takes Aim At Sanctuary Cities, Democrats)

The Twitter exchange is the latest volley of criticism and counter-criticism that was provoked by reports that the Trump administration was prepared to dump illegal detainees in sanctuary cities linked with Democratic politicians. (RELATED: ‘SICK AND TWISTED’: Liberals Freak Out Over Trump Proposal To Send Illegals To Sanctuary Cities)

Central American migrants heading to the US walk in caravan along the route between Metapa and Tapachula in Mexico on April 12, 2019. - A group of 350 Central American migrants forced their way into Mexico Friday, authorities said, as a new caravan of around 2,500 people arrived -- news sure to draw the attention of US President Donald Trump. Mexico's National Migration Institute said some members of the caravan had a "hostile attitude" and had attacked local police in the southern town of Metapa de Dominguez after crossing the border from Guatemala. (Photo by Pep COMPANYS / AFP/Getty Images)

The Democratic mayor of San Jose, California has also said it is alright by him to send illegals to his city.

Actor James Woods quipped Saturday that “if illegal aliens voted Republican, [Senate Minority Leader Chuck] Schumer and [House Speaker Nancy] Pelosi would be out there laying bricks on the border themselves.”

