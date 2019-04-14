Oakland Mayor ‘Welcomes All,’ Including Illegal Detainees

Democratic Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf says she’s willing to take the illegal detainees that the Trump administration mused about sending to sanctuary cities like her own.

Schaaf responded to President Donald Trump’s tweet that noted it’s “so interesting to see the Mayor of Oakland and other Sanctuary Cities NOT WANT our currently ‘detained immigrants’ after release due to the ridiculous court ordered 20 day rule. If they don’t want to serve our Nation by taking care of them, why should other cities & towns?”

….So interesting to see the Mayor of Oakland and other Sanctuary Cities NOT WANT our currently “detained immigrants” after release due to the ridiculous court ordered 20 day rule. If they don’t want to serve our Nation by taking care of them, why should other cities & towns? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 14, 2019

The mayor responded that “It’s time to stop fanning hate and division @realDonaldTrump – I’ve been consistent and clear: #Oakland welcomes all, no matter where you came from or how you got here.” (RELATED: ‘CHANGE THE LAWS NOW!’ Trump Takes Aim At Sanctuary Cities, Democrats)

It’s time to stop fanning hate and division @realDonaldTrump – I’ve been consistent and clear: #Oakland welcomes all, no matter where you came from or how you got here. https://t.co/KWl2P9ps3k — Libby Schaaf (@LibbySchaaf) April 14, 2019

The Twitter exchange is the latest volley of criticism and counter-criticism that was provoked by reports that the Trump administration was prepared to dump illegal detainees in sanctuary cities linked with Democratic politicians. (RELATED: ‘SICK AND TWISTED’: Liberals Freak Out Over Trump Proposal To Send Illegals To Sanctuary Cities)

The Democratic mayor of San Jose, California has also said it is alright by him to send illegals to his city.

Actor James Woods quipped Saturday that “if illegal aliens voted Republican, [Senate Minority Leader Chuck] Schumer and [House Speaker Nancy] Pelosi would be out there laying bricks on the border themselves.”

We all know that if illegal aliens voted Republican, Schumer and Pelosi would be out there laying bricks on the border themselves. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 13, 2019

