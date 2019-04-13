‘CHANGE THE LAWS NOW!’ Trump Takes Aim At Sanctuary Cities, Democrats

President Donald Trump called out sanctuary cities on Saturday, challenging them to put their money where their mouths are and take on the influx of illegal immigrants.

“….So interesting to see the Mayor of Oakland and other Sanctuary Cities NOT WANT our currently ‘detained immigrants’ after release due to the ridiculous court ordered 20 day rule,” Trump tweeted. “If they don’t want to serve our Nation by taking care of them, why should other cities & towns?”

Trump then turned the challenge on Democrats, suggesting that if they did not like his plan to send illegal immigrants to sanctuary cities they should change immigration laws. “If not,” he cautioned, “Sanctuary Cities must immediately ACT to take care of the Illegal Immigrants – and this includes Gang Members, Drug Dealers, Human Traffickers, and Criminals of all shapes, sizes and kinds.”

Reports circulated earlier in the week that the White House had suggested transporting illegal immigrants to sanctuary cities, but that ICE had pushed back.

Liberals quickly blamed the president for using illegal immigrants as political pawns, arguing that he was just trying to punish his political opponents. (RELATED: ‘Sick And Twisted’: Liberals Flip Over Trump Proposal To Drop Illegals In Sanctuary Cities)

Trump responded by saying that he was still considering that as a viable option. “Just out: The USA has the absolute legal right to have apprehended illegal immigrants transferred to Sanctuary Cities. We hereby demand that they be taken care of at the highest level, especially by the State of California, which is well known [f]or its poor management & high taxes!” he tweeted.

