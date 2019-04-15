Superstar Singer Bebe Rexha Reveals Bipolar Diagnosis: ‘I’m Not Ashamed Anymore’

Superstar singer Bebe Rexha shocked fans Monday when she revealed her battle with bipolar disorder and shared that she was finally opening up about it because she’s “not ashamed anymore.”

"For the longest time, I didn't understand why I felt so sick," the 29-year-old singer tweeted earlier in the day to her millions of followers. "Why I felt lows that made me not want to leave my house or be around people and why I felt highs that wouldn't let me sleep, wouldn't let me stop working or creating music. Now I know why."

"I'm bipolar and I'm not ashamed anymore," she added. That is all. (Crying my eyes out.)"

Rexha continued, "This next album will be favorite album ever because I'm not holding anything back. I love you all very much. And I hope you accept me as I am."

At one point, the singer shared that she hopes people don't feel sorry for her, but just "accept" her.

Earlier this year, Bebe was nominated along with country group Florida Georgia Line for a Grammy at the 2019 Grammy Awards for the Best Country Duo/Group Performance for their hit song “Meant to Be.”