Bebe Rexha’s Dad Tells Her To Stop Posting ‘Stupid Pornography’ On Her Instagram

Bebe Rexha’s dad isn’t pleased with her, and it has to do with her Instagram account.

The singer's father was apparently upset with her "Last Hurrah" music video, and let it be known over text.

Rexha posted and deleted a screenshot of the conversation from the weekend, which can be seen at The Daily Mail, and it read:

You better stop posting stupid pornography because you make me sick. I can’t take this anymore. Embarrassed to go in public everywhere I can go. I’m very upset with you.

It's also worth noting that shortly after this exchange went public, the superstar singer removed a swimsuit video from her Instagram.

After a quick look through her account, it appears that she's also removed more than just the swimsuit video. It seems like her dad's text seemed to have a strong impact on her.

Look, I don't want to sound too vulgar here, but Bebe Rexha is all about moving products, and her Instagram at its worst is PG-13. Trust me, I know what pushes the limits on Instagram, and her account most certainly doesn't.

It's not even close in fact. It's extremely tame. So, for her dad to call it "pornography" is downright insane.

I’m all about the facts. Speaking the truth is what has made me a titan of industry, and the truth is that her Instagram is fine.

It’s not trashy, it sometimes pushes the limits but she’s an entertainer. It’s bound to happen. Her dad should grab a beer and chill out.