Nearly 90 Percent Of Doug Jones’ Fundraising Came From Outside Alabama

Democratic Alabama Sen. Doug Jones revealed on Sunday that the overwhelming majority of the money he raised for his 2020 Senate re-election campaign came from out-of-state donors.

Jones reported his financial disclosures for the first quarter of 2019 and only 12 percent, or $107,122 of his itemized individual donations came from his Alabama constituency, according to Federal Elections Commission (FEC) filings.

Moreover, a greater portion of the Alabama senator’s fundraising haul came from California, New York and Texas than it did from Alabama itself. Seventeen percent of the itemized individual donations came from California, followed by 16 percent from New York and another 13 percent from Texas.

Democrats won control of Alabama’s junior U.S. Senate seat in 2017 after the state held a special election to replace former Attorney General Jeff Sessions who vacated the seat when he was elevated to head up the Department of Justice. Jones defeated Republican Roy Moore, who faced massive backlash after allegations arose that Moore had molested a teenager in the 1970s. Despite the controversy, he won the election by less than 2 percent of the vote.

Jones is one of the most vulnerable incumbent senators in 2020 as Alabama typically votes Republican and is preparing for an uphill battle. President Donald Trump won the state by nearly 30 points during the 2016 presidential election. (RELATED: Democratic Sen. Doug Jones Compares Trump To George Wallace And Bull Connor)

Jones’ campaign did not immediately return The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Follow Molly on Twitter @mollyfprince

Send tips to molly@dailycallernewsfoundation.org

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.