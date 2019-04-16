Columbine Placed On Lockout Over ‘Credible Threat,’ Law Enforcement Investigating

Your first name

Columbine High School, along with several other Colorado schools, was placed on lockout as law enforcement investigated what appeared “to be a credible threat” Tuesday.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said in a Tuesday Facebook post that officials were looking for an 18-year-old woman who allegedly made threats.

“Last night Sol Pais traveled to Colorado and made threats in the Denver metropolitan area,” Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook Tuesday. “She is armed and considered to be extremely dangerous.”

Jefferson County Public Schools said lockouts meant classes continued inside the buildings, but entry and exit ways were restricted, the district tweeted Tuesday. (RELATED: Twenty-Four Shootings, Five Murders Reported In One Chicago Weekend)

Students in the locked-down schools were marked safe, the sheriff’s office wrote.

The Columbine High School shooting was nearly 20 years ago on April 20, 1999, where 12 students and a teacher were killed, The Associated Press reported.

