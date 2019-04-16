Hot Deal: Amazon’s Choice For A Stadium Seat Is 58% Off

The weather is getting nicer. Now is a great time to attend all kinds of outdoor events. Maybe you are sitting at recreational kid games. Perhaps, you prefer to attend college or professional sporting events. Outdoor concerts or other shows might be on your schedule. These events are fun, but sitting on bleachers can tire your back muscles. Now is a great time to change that.

Amazon has a tremendous sale on bleacher seats! The Flash Furniture Game Day Stadium Chair with Ultra Padded Seat is a fraction of the original cost. It is regularly priced at $109, but right now you can get this 5 star product for only $46.01

This is an adult-sized chair with 3 inches of fire retardant foam padding in the seat. With 16 colors, you can chose the one that shows reflects your personality or team spirit. The chair folds up and has a handle for easy portability. It only weighs 7.6 pounds, yet it supports up to 500 pounds. As an added benefit, the seat includes rubber strips on the bottom and a hook to prevent it from sliding.

The Flash Furniture Stadium Seat is Amazon’s Choice ! Keep this seat in your car all year long. You can use it at games, outdoor concerts, even camping. Just wait and see. Everyone will want to know where you got this amazing seat. The product size is 14 X 18 X 18 inches. The 18 inch high seat makes it much higher than the average comparable chair. Reviewers claim it is well made and feels like sitting on a pillow. One reviewer stated he was 6’2″ and 255 pounds and called it “the most comfortable seat imaginable.” At 58% off, don’t wait to order yours . Tell all your friends!

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com